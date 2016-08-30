Getting to Know The Duster Editor: Brianna Wallace

My name is Brianna Wallace, and I am a senior here at LCU. I am an English major with a minor in Psychology, which will hopefully teach me the ability to analyze not only literature but also people. I love to read, write, and edit. I want to be a writer when I grow up. Ideally, I’d like to just be a writer and skip the whole ‘growing up’ part if at all possible.

I like doing more than just sitting in coffee shops, dreaming up plot lines and characters, however. I love to read, play piano, play tennis, and go skateboarding (the skateboarding is kind of a new thing, don’t laugh at me if you see me fall. I might write about you unflatteringly in an article somewhere). I also love spending time outside in God’s glorious creation doing pretty much anything, but especially reading. Sitting on the front porch, listening to the rain fall, curled up with a book and a cup of tea would be my ideal day. If only, right?

I also love my Creator, and I love learning more and more about Him every day. Part of my journey in coming to LCU has been learning more about myself, but more importantly learning about who God is and who He wants me to be. I am thankful for the place He has put me, and thankful for the opportunities He gives me to serve and bring glory to Him.