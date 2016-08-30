Getting to Know The Duster Staff: Aubrey Wilson

My name is Aubrey Wilson.
I am from the magnificent music capital of the world, Austin, Texas.
I am majoring in Journalism with a double minor in Spanish and Missions. I have been to four countries so far and started a blog this past year (www.theamateurmissionary.com) to discuss my travels and the misconceptions surrounding mission work.
I’m a songwriter and have been leading worship for almost seven years. Hopefully, LCU will inspire a thread of new material to write on.
I look forward to serving LCU this year to the best of my ability and expanding God’s kingdom.
Hey Aubrey. I am an armature missionary too. But, I am also one of your missions professors. I am in Kenya each fall semester where I have been connected in this work for 31 years and I am still learning so I might have something to teach when I get back. Welcome to the minor. I look forward to meeting you and living life together. Shenai is one of my favorites…hang out with her a bunch. Blessings, Jim
Should of proof read this. That is Shenai’s job.
Great start to my day
Are you gonna be trolling all semester? 😉