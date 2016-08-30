Getting to Know The Duster Staff: Aubrey Wilson

My name is Aubrey Wilson.

I am from the magnificent music capital of the world, Austin, Texas.

I am majoring in Journalism with a double minor in Spanish and Missions. I have been to four countries so far and started a blog this past year (www.theamateurmissionary.com) to discuss my travels and the misconceptions surrounding mission work.

I’m a songwriter and have been leading worship for almost seven years. Hopefully, LCU will inspire a thread of new material to write on.

I look forward to serving LCU this year to the best of my ability and expanding God’s kingdom.