Getting to Know The Duster Staff: Brandon Greer

Brandon Greer is a Senior Theatre Studies Major from Lubbock, Texas. He has a few primary interests, such as film, acting, writing, and trying to hold down a steady job. Currently, he writes In Further News, a kind of mix between The Onion, The Daily Show, and whatever Sci-Fi premise jumps into his head. He is an expert in writing about himself, and believes that no one else can do it better. Despite this, he bummed off this assignment to his friend, Grant, who is severely underappreciated.

You can read his In Further News blog at infurthernews.wordpress.com. It will be updated…eventually.