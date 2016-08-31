Getting to Know The Duster Staff: Sarah Board

Hello all! I am Sarah Board. I am a junior at LCU. My major is English with an emphasis in journalism. I am a self proclaimed bookworm, but once the semester hits, that part goes into hibernation. Some of my favorite books are the Harry Potter series, Narnia, and Me Before You. I could be considered to be a music snob. I know what I like and I know what I don’t like, and that is okay. I listened to Hamilton almost for the entire summer, and it looks like I might be able to use that in some classes this semester. Look at that?

I am so excited about this new semester. I am passionate about helping others, being there for others, and sharing ideas with one another. There may be opportunities to explore that option. Work hard. Speak up in class. Let’s have a fantastic year!!