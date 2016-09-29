This is not the sort of thing you want to hear in regards Christianity. It isn’t the sort of thing you want to hear anywhere really, but especially regarding salvation.

Now hear me out.

God is good. All the time. And I’m not saying anything different. I believe wholeheartedly that we are in His hands, and we are called to make decisions that cause us to best follow Him. God has His ultimate plan and we, the church, are part of it. This is so very exciting!

But there is no guarantee that you will be in your comfort zone when you’re serving the Lord. In fact, knowing how God likes to work, there’s a fairly good chance you will most definitely never be in your comfort zone ever again.

Now, when Jesus was on earth and the disciples were following Him, I doubt Jesus walked around saying “Hey guys, follow me! I can save your life, but you also might die tomorrow.” This isn’t the implication, and yet the disciples were marked as outcasts because they followed Him, solidifying them on the list of targets on the government hit list.

“Follow Jesus, it might end badly.”

Although you may not have the risk of beheading following you around every day, leading a Christian life is often times the unpopular thing to do. Being a rule-follower never gets you any cool points at parties.

1 John 3 verse 13 says “Do not be surprised that the world hates you. For you have passed out of death into life. Because we love others.” The world will hate you for being a follower of Christ.

There must be a constant re-sacrificing of ourselves for Christ’s cause so that He can redefine us to live not as the world tells us, but as He calls us. We live in a society that self-promotes and feeds on comparison. John 15 verse 18-20 expand on this idea by saying “If the world hates you, know that it has hated Me before it hated you. If you were of the world, the world would love you as its own; but because you are not of the world, but I chose you out of the world, therefore the world hates you. Remember the word that I said to you: ‘A servant is not greater than his master.’ If they persecuted Me, they will also persecute you. If they kept My word, they will also keep yours.”

This is such an important proclamation for the kingdom of God. We must live by Christ, through the toils of this world for the ultimate goal of living forever with Him in Heaven.

Matthew 16 verse 24-28 says “If you hold onto your life, you will lose it. What’s the point of gaining the world, if you lose your soul?”

Build your foundation. Breathe. Love God.

It might end badly here, but never There.

Dying, but living forever.