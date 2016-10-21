Friday Night Art Trail

The first Friday of every month, downtown Lubbock hosts an Art Trail for all of the local artists to present their recent work for the public. There is a wide variety of different styles and types of art displayed. Even if art isn’t your favorite past time, it’s a great way to spend some time with friends on a Friday night.

The art is eclectic, dealing with many different topics. One exhibit in particular was a tribute to Lubbock and had many different tie-ins to the local culture.

Now, I know when you think of Lubbock, the first thing you think of probably isn’t the art scene. Trust me, I’m from Austin, I know. But it was so interesting to talk to people and see what their inspiration was in creating their artwork.

There were so many more galleries than my friends and I could have ever gotten through, but the ones we did go through were so fun. Even if we didn’t “get it.” One of the exhibits was about slavery in the cotton fields and had live interpretive actors, which was interesting and a bit unsettling.

I don’t have the name of the lovely artist that created this print, but her studio was a part of the initiative that houses full time artists trying to make a living creating art. They each have a small studio and then live in lofts above their spaces.

One exhibit represented the stories behind different quilts. They had pictures of the women that created the quilts and their life stories. All the while, these older women were making a quilt in the middle of the gallery.

The best part of the art trail for me was the food trucks!

Being from Austin, where food trucks are a major part of the lifestyle, it felt like a little piece of home stuck in the middle of Lubbock. Different bar-b-que places were selling brisket and ribs, and Kurbside Sweets and Hawaiian Ice had desserts while live music was playing.

It was a great experience. I can’t wait to try it again sometime. If you’re ever bored on a Friday night, or passing through Lubbock, the cultural district is where you should head.

For more information, please visit www.ffat.org