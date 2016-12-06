A Simple Reminder

Sometimes the world seems stacked up against us. We all see the headlines. The things happening in the news, the atrocities in the Middle East and even here in the United States, our grades, approaching finals. It’s sometimes hard to process these things and hard to know how, as Christians, to respond to such things. How, in the midst of so much adversity, can followers of Christ be expected to keep a positive attitude and love everyone?

2 Corinthians 4:8-9 says, “We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed.”

Even in times these next couple of weeks when finals are upon us, just adding to the stress of the holidays when there are people that because of our world’s system won’t be able to come home for Christmas, we know that God is with us.

It’s sometimes hard to think about it. It’s hard to put ourselves into a Christian mindset where we pray for the little things. Of course we’re praying for an end to racial intolerance and strife. Of course we’re praying for tests and friends and opportunities, but the little things need prayer too. It can help make some of the most stressful days much smoother. It doesn’t matter what side of issues that people are on. Although we want to help people understand what we believe as the right choice, sometimes it is not our job to argue; it is just our job to love.

Love Jesus. Love People.

Similarly Proverbs 3:4-6 says, “Then you will win favor and a good name in the sight of God and man. Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”

The semester is coming to a close, and a lot of moving parts are finally coming together. Be strong and courageous, continue on the fight, finish strong. Don’t worry about tomorrow for tomorrow will take care of itself.

Even with all of the cross cultural strife happening right now, God has it under control. Christians don’t have to have it all figured out. They don’t even have to be happy about it all the time. But it shouldn’t cause worry; it isn’t up to us.

Sometimes the strongest of Christians need a simple reminder.

You’re grades do not define you. Who you voted for or agree with does not define you. Your friends do not define you. God defines you and you are his.

You can do this!

Good luck!