Pocket Squares and Bow Ties

A Pocket Square. A Bow Tie. Let’s not forget a fantastic suit that is put together nicely. Maybe a dash of cologne to go along with it, and then you’re completely set. Bonus: some snazzy shoes!

These are a few of the things that catch my eye at a fancy event when it comes to the fellas, and looking around at the crowd those are the things that definitely make me pause for a moment, maybe two. Maybe it’s because in my everyday life there aren’t tons of people dressed up. I have the kind of life where you wear jeans and t-shirts, so it’s a highlight if it gets changed up a little bit.

But wait…..I might be overlooking something, and it is a biggie.

P.e.r.s.o.n.a.l.i.t.y…….. if it isn’t there with a person, I usually will turn the other way and not look back. Have you ever had a time when someone had everything going for them but lacked a great personality? Maybe they were rude to you in some way, maybe ignored you in a small crowd of people, the list goes on and on and on. I am more than certain you have a few of these experiences of your own. Maybe you can even recall several times where these personality-lackers have made you feel unhappy, and you don’t want to relive that ever again.

But what makes it okay for us to treat others badly just because we were given a bad dose of a poor attitude? Why do we lash out at others when people hurt us? One thing that always comes to mind this time of year is that we are all told we should be kind and filled with joy and spread some Christmas cheer, but why do we refuse to carry this attitude into the days after Christmas and maybe even into the coming year? Let’s make it a New Year’s resolution to be better, carry the joy into the coming year, and apply it to our lives.

Just remember: Always wear a pocket square and a bow tie on your personality!

Photo Credit: http://www.theunstitchd.com/accessories/pocket-squares-for-men/