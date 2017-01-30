Lady Chaps Down the Floor

The Lady Chaps are well into their basketball season following their undefeated 2015/2016 National Championship. What started out as a rocky beginning for the team is shaping up to be a season worth following. Early on, team dynamics were visibly off, even from the starting seniors trying to lead this team on and off the court. Team leaders Caitlyn Buttram, Bailey Haist, and Hannah Harbin have struggled thus far to find the groove needed for the Championship level play needed for the upcoming post season. While the three did play last season, their experience in the roles needed to lead the team looked a bit rusty early on.

At the start of the season, the Lady Chaps groove was initially shaken after the loss to Metro State University (51-67) in November. By mid-December, the ladies were struggling to keep a good record while sitting 5-6 heading into a matchup with Tarleton State. New Year’s Eve saw the Chaps face off against St. Mary’s and fall 8 short to the Dust Devils. However, since the New Year, the ladies have won four straight heading into Thursday’s game against St. Edward’s University.

Perhaps it was the turn of the year, but just watching the Lady Chaps play these last few games shows evidence of better communication, stronger leadership from Buttram, Haist, and Harbin, and increasing confidence on the floor, allowing the team to have some fun as well as get the job done. As an innocent bystander, an objective third party with no personal interest in the matter, I certainly hope this groove the Chaps are in will keep the beat pumping in the months to come. In a few days, the Lady Chaps will have a rematch against St. Mary’s at the RIP Griffin Center on February 2nd and will hopefully settle the score