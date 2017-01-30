Love: The Metanarrative

Love is a word that is thrown around often. It fits into our vocabulary as a filler word reducing the value of other words in the English language. There is supposed affection between celebrities and the desire of new monetary things. It is gentle and kind, as the Bible tells us. It does not have any ulterior motives; it just is. It just does.

Love is represented in many ways, all good, all pure. Love in the original Greek is especially interesting because it is able to be separated by situation and feeling.

The first of these Greek words for love that is usually discussed is:

Φιλἐω (Phileō)

Phileo is the companion love. It gives and receives and appreciates. It is used often in the New Testament, especially by John.

Ἀγάπη or Ἀγαπάω (Agapē or Agapaō)

Agape is the love usually used to describe God’s love for His people. It reflects the preciousness of the object or person. It is not earned or based on worth, but gives freely in a way that is to be practiced and yearned for.

It is mostly biblical, not used really anywhere outside of the Bible, representing God’s never ending boundless love.

Στοργή (Storgē)

Storge is a comfortable love. It is the natural bond that someone feels automatically with a relationship or animal. It is more common in everyday life than some of the others and something that someone doesn’t have to think about very much to just naturally be content with.

Love is something that floods our culture. Love this new product. Love this new food. Love can be sexy or whatever you want it to be.

But what about genuine friendship with someone?

What about the type of love that, as Abby White spoke of in chapel, can bring you to your knees some nights? What about the crippling respect for someone and really, honestly wanting to share your story?

Love should be in our story more than anything else. Be strong and brave and represent Christ well, but love more than anything else.

Love should be your metanarrative, your overarching theme.

A conversation can show more love than so many others things ever could. College is hard. When you say you love something, don’t hold back, love it whole heartedly and express it often, but mean it. Mean it with your whole being.

Be genuine. Be sad to lose something and happy to gain something, but don’t “love pizza.” Love others, with the way Christ has loved you.

The article with different sources for types of love is also super interesting so if you want more information, I highly recommend it. It’s only a couple of pages.

https://www.mcleanbible.org/sites/default/files/Multiply-Resources/Chap3/GreekWordsforLoveWS_Chapter3.pdf