And the Winner Is . . . Not So Fast. You Gotta Wait!

In this first edition to this series, we will take a look back on Homecoming weekend here at Lubbock Christian University, with the main focus being on Master Follies.

Master Follies is one of, if not the, biggest event of the Homecoming weekend here at Lubbock Christian University. All of the clubs put in tons of hard work for three solid performances, plus all of the extra shows they do that not many people know about. The theme for this year’s Master Follies was “Dream On.” The current seven clubs, four girl clubs and three guy clubs, make up this event and each of them show off their creative side.

The women of Christliche Damen, also known as the CD’s, took the stage as scarecrows off to see the wizard. The ladies of Kappa Phi Kappa went moping about as mimes straight out of miming school without money in their pockets. The women of Lambda Omega Alpha, also known as LOA, came onto the stage shuffling towards The Island of Misfit Toys as puppets without strings. The ladies of Zeta Gamma made the stage their own personal pride lands on the search for zebras for breakfast.

The men of Koinonia took to the stage as monkeys in a zoo looking for the bananas taken from them by their zoo keepers. The gentlemen of Kyodai went marching around the stage as The Highland Kings. Finally, the gents of Sub T-16 went about in their fashion of a somewhat Viking themed show, but we will get into that later on.

You may be wondering why the clubs are uneven in number this year. That is because Alpha Chi, one of the men’s clubs, is on a hiatus. This did not stop the other clubs from referencing Alpha Chi’s last show as lifeguards and including the club’s signature sign. This received a great amount of applause from obvious alumni who were past members of the club, and who more than likely appreciated the slight nods throughout the show.

Who were the hosts for this year, leading us through dreamland? The four gentlemen were the multi-talented Joshua Dansby, the crooner Michael Peschell, the rocking Cameron Insilan, and the singing sensation Colton Wheeler. Each of these men did an excellent job.

Who were the hostesses for this year, shining brightly throughout the show? The four lovely ladies were the fabulous Abby White, the stunning Lexi Willis, the amazing Jordan Sanders, and the stellar Alyssa Willis.

This was an amazing show. Alumni and current students left with raving reviews! Just wait until the next edition to this series where we will take a look behind the shows and see how the club members prepare for the first official curtain call.

Until next time, keep Dreaming On!