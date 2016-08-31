Getting to Know The Duster Staff: Emmalea Thacker

Hi! I’m Emmalea Thacker (though I also go by Em), and I’m a freshman here at LCU! I’m majoring in biology, but one day I hope to eventually turn that into forensics; I’ve been fascinated by its many forms from a young age.

I was born and raised here in Lubbock, and if you’re from around here you might recognize my name; my father is the owner of Thacker Jewelry.

I’m an introvert, I prefer Marvel over DC, I (sort of) play the ukulele, my favorite band is Twenty One Pilots, and I have a three-year-old corgi named Murphy who is deathly afraid of hallways.