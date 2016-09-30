Thinking about Adoption

In Ephesians 2:3-6 we find some beautiful verses that reveal a piece of the heart of God. I love how The Message phrases it: “How blessed is God! And what a blessing He is! He’s the Father of our Master, Jesus Christ, and takes us to the high places of blessing in Him. Long before He laid down earth’s foundations, He had us in mind, had settled on us as the focus of His love, to be made whole and holy by His love. Long, long ago He decided to adopt us into His family through Jesus Christ. (What pleasure He took in planning this!) He wanted us to enter into the celebration of His lavish gift-giving by the hand of His beloved Son.”

What is amazing is that God has had adoption on His heart from the beginning of time. He saw all of us, and He desired to adopt each and every one of us. Many will reject this, but it does not kill the desire of The Father to adopt us as His own. He has called us to follow His example. We are provided a very unique way to display His love to the orphans through the concept of adoption. He wants us to provide love like the love that He provides us.

Maybe you have this calling, or might be in the beginning stages of being called to adoption, or don’t feel called in this way at all. All of these options are perfectly okay. But don’t worry; you don’t have to jump straight into it if you feel only somewhat called to this. Take time and pray for His direction for you, your purpose, and your future. Search yourself, and determine if you are willing to do the steps to fulfill the task. Research for the best fit for you. Learn how everything involving adoption works, and decide on what the best agency is for you and your family. Be wise throughout the entire process.

Adoption has been on my heart from a very young age. For several years, I went to an orphanage in Mexico with my church on mission trips. Even though the kids had been in terrible situations, many would have smiles on their faces and laughter in their hearts. It was hard work, but it was all worth it. It was always difficult to leave the kids, but I would always feel the sense that I was called to this kind of mission work. Adoption has popped in and out of my life. Three years ago, I went to a Steven Curtis Chapman concert and was introduced to his foundation, Show Hope. In that exact moment, Christ reaffirmed my desire to adopt. Fast forward to today, and I still feel the desire to adopt.

Whatever the end result to this idea of adoption looks like in your life, find something to bring glory to His Name. We were all created to have a purpose and direct everything back to Him. Display His Love. Display His Grace. Display His Hope. Be the hands and feet of Jesus.