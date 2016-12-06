Moana: Disney Does It Again

Disney is at it again with another installment in their Disney Princess franchise with a movie that takes a unique story, accurate mythology, beautiful graphics, amazing performances, and enchanting music and makes it into a single film. It’s Tangled all over again. Moana, directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, is the story of a young girl who must set out on an adventure across the ocean to find the demi-god, Maui (Dwayne Johnson), find the island of Tafiti to restore the heart of the goddess and stop the darkness that is killing all of the islands. Simple, right?

The story begins with Moana (Auli’i Cravalho) as a young girl who finds her love for the ocean almost immediately. Unfortunately, her father, the Chief, believes the Ocean to be dangerous and doesn’t let her go near it. As the years go by and Moana is being trained to be Chief, she constantly feels the call of the Ocean and is constantly pulled away from it. One day, Moana’s grandmother shows her the history of their people and tells her that she is the one chosen by the Ocean to stop the darkness that has been spreading throughout the ocean and killing all of the islands. The darkness was caused when Maui stole the heart from the island goddess, Tafiti, and Moana must now help put the heart back where it came from. Moana takes a canoe, and with a frustratingly stupid chicken as her companion, sets out to find Maui and restore peace to the Ocean.

One of the best things about this movie is the unique personality given to every character. Even the Ocean is given a personality, a feat only Disney could pull off. Every character is different and special in the way they talk, act and sing, giving a refreshing flavor to a new story. Each actor gives an amazing performance and gives life to their characters. The soundtrack is incredible, to be expected when the composers are Mark Mancina, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Opetaia Foa’i, and each actor sings at least once in the movie, which is typical Disney but always pleasant to see. It truly is an outstanding experience, but as always I encourage you to go out and experience the movie yourself. Take the opportunity to see a film for the entire family and enjoy an incredible story.