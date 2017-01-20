A Duster Throwback: Are You Achieving Your Goals?

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared in The Duster on November 10, 2014. Mr. Stewart’s challenge to eschew mediocrity and press forward in the face of obstacles and adversity remains a valuable one.

By H. Chase Stewart, Student Writer

What are your goals in life? There are two types of people in this world: those that want something and those that deserve something. Those who want something talk about it: “Oh, how nice it would be if… I would like to…” Those who deserve what they desire will do any and everything that it takes to get it. You alone must prove that you are the only person that is fit to have and obtain whatever your heart desires.

Mediocrity cannot be an option or a mode of operation. We cannot be by-standers in our own lives. Hard work must be our reward and our passions must be our duty. Teddy Roosevelt stated,

It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes up short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.

Come victory or defeat, it is better to have tried, to have spent the last ounce of energy and ability that we have, than to sit in the shade of life with a cold and timid soul. What President Roosevelt is saying is, there is greater achievement in failure than in never having tried at all. There is more honor in defeat than there is to sit in the stands.

John L. Sullivan is a man among men. In the late 1800’s he held the world championship of bare knuckle boxing; in 1889 he was challenged to defend that title. At that point in his life Sullivan was an alcoholic and was extremely out of shape, but still accepted the challenge and met his opponent in a secret location since bare knuckle boxing was illegal at this point in our history. The first round of the fight only lasted 15 seconds with Sullivan almost KO’ed. For 44 rounds Sullivan took the worst beating of his life and, at one point, threw up blood. The beating was so bad and the fight so brutal, the crowed was cheering for Sullivan to give up and stop the fight. However, 31 rounds and two and a half hours later, Sullivan kept his title and he officially remains the world champion bare knuckle boxer to this day.

Edmond Dantes in Alexander Dumas’ book The Count of Monte Cristo said,

Life is a storm, my young friend. You will bask in the sunlight one moment, be shattered on the rocks the next. What makes you a man is what you do when that storm comes. You must look into that storm and shout as you did in Rome. Do your worst, for I will do mine! Then the fates will know you…

When the oceans rise and thunders roar, we will stand firm in the anchor of truth, the power of will, and the determination of strength. When the wolf threatens to huff and puff and is standing at our door, when it’s the 44th round and we are getting the worst beating of our lives, when the deck is stacked against us and the odds are not in our favor, and we are being told to throw in the towel—it is for those reason and at that moment that we must stand against the rising tide and throw open the door. We must shout against the wind and waves, “You have done your worst; now it is time for me to do mine!”

So let me ask you, what are you doing to achieve your goals?