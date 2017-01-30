Hosting Master Follies

The lights, the buzz, the thrill of it all comes fast and hard every spring, every year. Master Follies is a time that brings the campus and community together celebrating the good ‘ole days at homecoming, longtime friendships, and an absurd silliness that bubbles up from everyone.

There is a lot known about the club shows, traditions and what goes on putting a club show together. But what about the Hosts and Hostesses? We see them between club performances singing and “choreographing” cute numbers, serious power ballads and even a Disney classic or two, but what do we know about the process? Well, buckle in for a brief glance into the Hosting process.

The Hosting process begins months before Follies as auditions take place in late October and meetings are scheduled the very next week. Like a bullet from a gun, it’s fast, loud, and a little startling, especially for those who have never done it before. This year is my third go around to host Master Follies, and each year has been an adventure all its own. Decisions have to be made, from deciding group and solo numbers, to costuming, choreography, staging, lighting, to what kind of banana to use for an onstage performance.

The awesome thing about the whole mad process is that we are surrounded by great and talented people who are electric with passion about performing and are itching to get out there and perform under those bright lights. Arrangements for shows are either found in our archives, bought online, or arranged by our esteemed Chemistry professor, Byron Rogers. And really, imagination is the only limitation for Dr. Rogers. This year viewers can expect to hear some wonderful pieces artfully arranged, mashed up, and pieced together by this Follies Wizard who has graced LCU with his Follies expertise for many years. After the music is in place, we meet with the Follies committee, Dr. Camp, and the other hosts to work on staging, the feel of the songs, choreography and simply just to begin work on making it the best show to date.

Before long, we are down to the wire, fine tuning and molding each number to performance quality in front of the clubs, then actual audiences. Once production week hits, you can feel a buzz in the air as excitement just permeates from everyone in anticipation of the silliest thing this side of Abilene’s Sing Song. There is nothing like Master Follies, so if you haven’t found tickets yet, do it! It is sure to be a sensational experience you will never forget.