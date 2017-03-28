Advice From A Graduating Senior: Brianna Wallace

As another school year ends and graduation draws near, I wanted to find out what those on the end of their academic careers would like to share with those still in the midst of their educations.

Name: Brianna Wallace

What made you choose LCU?

“I chose to come to LCU for many reasons, one of which being that my father was a professor here for six years. I grew up in Lubbock, and I fell in love with our university. I knew I wanted to be a Chap. I loved how the university was small and personable, but still provided a quality education.”

What was your first year at LCU like? Experiences? Likes and dislikes?

“My first year I lived off-campus. I was not incredibly involved in campus life; mostly I just went to class and did homework. I am a member of the Honors College, so I did at least participate in extra-curricular activities with other Honors students. I loved the class size; large enough to facilitate discussion and small enough to remain personable. I ate in the caf with newfound friends and enjoyed making my own schedule. Probably one of the most exciting things was getting to pick my own classes and decide what I wanted to study. Although I liked high school, I never enjoyed it that much from an academic standpoint. Taking English courses like Literature & Life and Composition & Literature opened my eyes to a whole world of learning that I absolutely loved. I went to my first Rally at the Rip and loved it. And Master Follies in the spring…I loved attending the dress rehearsal and screaming myself hoarse with my fellow students. I remember during one of the hostess’s songs, her boyfriend came on stage and proposed to her. It was one of the most LCU experiences I’ve ever had. Those who are not Chaps can never really understand Follies. I would sneak naps in the stacks in the library, in the honors office, on the swings outside, or in my car in the parking lot. I took a lot of naps my freshman year.”

What has your last year been like? Experiences? Likes and dislikes?

“I’ve had a lot more responsibilities as a senior, and the closer it grows to graduation the more I realize how much I’m going to miss LCU. It probably sounds terribly cliché, but LCU truly has become my home. I spend more time on campus working in the Writing Center, studying, hanging out with friends, and attending class than I do at home! Although chapel used to be something that I had to force myself to pay attention during, I now love any opportunity I have to worship with my fellow LCU students. There is something special about seeing the whole campus together all at once, worshiping our Creator. The faculty, specifically the English department, are very special to me. They are always willing to talk to me about senior research, plans after graduation, or just how my day is going. I know I can meet with them anytime, and they are an enormous asset to my studies and an incredible encouragement to my personal life. I have grown to know each of my professors on a personal level, because not only have I taken several classes from each of them, but also because I have been to several of their houses to share a meal with fellow classmates. This is a special experience that is not found at many universities.”

What has been your favorite experience at LCU?

“There are so many! Attending Master Follies is definitely one of my favorites. Discussing hard-boil detective fiction and the TV show Psych in one of Dr. Privett’s literature classes. Chatting with fellow writing center consultants about writing, classes, and Facebook memes. Attending Duster staff meetings. Writing non-fiction and doing peer evaluations on those writings in Mr. Heatwole’s class. Practically any class meeting with Dr. Hawley. I also have very fond memories of President Perrin’s Law and Literature class, analyzing To Kill a Mockingbird. I presented at the Scholar’s Colloquium last year, and absolutely loved it. Going to see plays like The Boyfriend and The Sound of Music put on by my friends and fellow students is a special memory as well. All of these are memories that I treasure. Possibly my favorite is working late at the library, and my friends bringing me pancakes and organizing our binders for one of Dr. Blassingame’s classes the next morning.”

Least favorite?

“I guess I would say my least favorite is figuring out how to manage the workload. There was a bit of a learning curve there for me where I had to figure out how to budget my time. I would forget assignments in one class because I was so focused on another class. It took me a good part of my freshman year to learn that I didn’t always have to read every assignment word for word. Once I mastered the art of skimming, I was able to be more productive. I would even argue that my quality or work went up, because I could focus more on my core English classes, skimming through my human Biology chapters rather than reading every word on every page.”

What, if anything, would you change about your time at LCU?

“I wouldn’t. Again, I know that sounds really cliché, but I have enjoyed everything about LCU. It truly is a community where you can learn and grow, not just academically but also spiritually if you allow yourself to do so.”

(Final, most important question) What advice would you give to incoming Freshmen/Students?

“Most of all, remember that you’re placed on this earth to glorify God first; everything else comes after that. Participate in as much as you can without overextending yourself. Sign up for things that might make you uncomfortable at first, whether that be speaking at the Colloquium, trying out for Follies, or just going to a sporting event. Form relationships with the faculty, especially in your selected field. They are an incredible resource and they genuinely want to help you. College is a great place to try new things just for the fun of it. Speak at a conference. Take a class that’s different from your norm. Do your homework, but don’t get so focused on doing homework that you don’t enjoy your time. Remember that you’re here to learn. Completing your homework isn’t the goal; knowledge is. That’s partly why not overextending yourself is so important. If you’re so stressed about getting all your work turned in that you’re no longer learning anything, then it’s all been for naught. Enjoy every opportunity”