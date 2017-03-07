We’re Not {Play}ing Around: LCU’s Student Directed Spring Productions

Each spring, the Fine Arts program hosts a spring play to showcase the talents of students and the ever-changing arts program. This spring is no different as 4 students make their directorial debut on the Moody Stage. Mercedes Weast, Taylor Duzan, Brandon Greer, and Emily Beaulieu have been working hard over the last 6 months in preparation for their shows being held this weekend. Brandon Greer’s directed show will take place later in the semester as part of the Scholar’s Colloquium.

This weekend will hold a trio of fascinating One Act plays with a wide variety of student and alumni actors. These productions have been in heavy works since even before Master Follies finished up nearly one month ago (wow! One month!). The first, directed by Snyder native Taylor Duzan, is entitled The Drowning Girls and much like you’d expect, there are drowning girls incorporated into the plot. This suspense thriller is a piece well-written and well-enacted as the cast, comprised of Jordan Sanders, Alyssa Willis, Jessi Isbell, Levi Stinson, and alumna Ashley Slaughter, takes the audience on a journey through three murders and the tales of the insuing tragedy. Bitter, yet well-crafted, this show is an excellent production.

Second, Emily Beaulieu directs Where Have All the Lightning Bugs Gone? a duet One Act performed by freshman Elyssa Reaves and Yours Truly, Josh Dansby (curtsies). It’s a fun Romantic Dramedy about a boy and a girl and their search for why childlike innocence has been taken from us all. It’s cute, mushy, and just the sort of thing that would be perfect for a date night.

And lastly, The Yellow Boat Directed by Mercedes Weast features a true story of a boy and his family in the 1970s fighting a new disease. It makes your heart glow and ache in this heartening but heavy story about an 8-year-old boy’s fight with sickness (trying not to spoil).

These productions are taking place Friday and Saturday night March 3rd and 4th at 7pm as well as Tuesday the 7th at 1:30 pm as part of the Christian University Theatre Festival. Admission is free for all and all for free. Hope to see you there!