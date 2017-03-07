Senior Day Excitement

LUBBOCK, Texas (February 28, 2017) – The Lady’ Chaps Senior Day performance on Saturday will certainly go down as one of the most exciting games played in the Rip Griffin Center. The game started fast and crazy, catching the Lady Chaps off guard and putting them behind in action and in points. They would not be able to close the point gap till the third quarter, but we’ll get to that later.

The Lady Chaps faced off against the Hilltoppers (Mountain Goats for you city folk) of St. Edward’s University, and these Hilltoppers sure climbed quickly with a narrow lead of 10-9 after the first quarter. After the initial shock of the first quarter, the Lady Chaps managed to bring it to a 5-point deficit nearing the end of the of the first half going on a 9-0 run but were answered with more Hilltopper points keeping the lead at 26-24 with 1:33 left in the half. A disheartening 3-point shot by St. Edward’s Lexi Fatheree ended the half sending the Hilltoppers to the locker room as queens of the hill with the Lady Chaps in a speedy panic.

As the second half tipped off, the Lady Chaps kept up the fight despite falling to a ten-point deficit of 41-31 with 6:42 left in the quarter. The fight left in the Lady Chaps helped send them on a 21-11 run on St. Edwards tying the game at 52 in just under 7 minutes. As the game neared closing, fans of every affiliation were on their feet hoping for a score to put their team over the 60-point tie. Alas, an outright win was not meant to be…Overtime was meant to take place in the last home game of the season and of the careers of 5 seniors. And it sure was an exciting home finish for seniors: Claire Bruffey, Allison Szabo, Allea Harris, Bailey Haist, and Hannah Harbin. These ladies have fought hard all year to make their own way in the wake of the undefeated National Championship. Despite a rough start to the season, these ladies have stepped up and it was exciting to watch them lead their team to a Senior Day victory. Congratulations!