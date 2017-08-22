Letter to an incoming freshman

By Abbey McCrady

Senior, Organizational Communications

Oh what I would give to be in your shoes. As a graduating senior, if I could travel back to freshman year and do college all over again, I would in a heartbeat.

These next four years will go by faster than any others in your life so far. Here is what I learned along the way:

Find what you love

Right now is the best time to find your passion. Don’t freak out if your major is undecided. Remember: everyone is lost at some point – you’ll figure it out. College is the best time to follow your intuition and explore what you love. You have the free time and the resources at your fingertips. Talk with students and professors who share your interests. Finding the right path and following it is priceless.

Always go to class

This is essential. Some people may disagree, but to be successful you must be present. You never know when the professor is going togive a pop quiz, or even give you extra credit for attending.

Get out of your comfort zone

The best thing I have done in college is go out of my comfort zone. A beautiful thing about college is that you gain new, incredible friendships each year. Without breaking out of your comfort zone, you will not experience the incredible environment that college is. Be silly. Be vulnerable. Be you.

There will be moments you wish that college was over and done with. Please don’t wish it away. Take in all the experiences – enjoy the good ones and learn from the bad ones.

If you are lucky, like I was, you’ll have some of the most incredible and rewarding experiences between now and graduation. Enjoy every second.

And to seniors reading this – live it up for the next few months. “Adulting” can wait. Except for your internship, of course.