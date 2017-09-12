The Duster People – Meet Brittany

My name is Brittany Michaleson.

I grew up in a tiny town about an hour southwest of Lubbock called Plains, Texas. I’m a Mass Communications major with a minor in Spanish. I’m a small town girl with big dreams of one day being a sports reporter for ESPN or an anchor for a major news network.

I’m an adventurer and hope to spend my life experiencing all the world has to offer, which is part of why I hope to be studying abroad in Spain next fall. I love being involved around campus with my social club Kappa Phi Kappa. I have a younger and older sister who both mean the world to me, and with Kappa I get about 40 more sisters, too.

I am very excited to serve on the Duster staff this fall and share my love for reporting.