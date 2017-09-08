Exploring the Artsy Side of Lubbock

Written by: Aubrey Wilson

First Friday Art Trail is as close to an artsy vibe as you can get in Lubbock, Texas. Held on the first Friday of every month, artists show off their masterpieces in the cultural district of Lubbock, which covers almost a mile and a half along Avenues J and K.

Coordinated by LHUCA (the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts), there are more than 17 venues around town that participate in hosting artists and showcasing their art pieces.

Many students from LCU enjoy this monthly venue for live music, as well as the food trucks, and murals around the art trail. With different styles and interests in art represented every month, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Though usually very busy and hard to pull them aside, most of the artists are happy to discuss their art with the visitors. Sometimes this helps discern what’s going on in certain art pieces by talking with the one who created it. Along with paintings and canvas art, there are also films, dances, and sculptures on display which just add to the atmosphere that the Art Trail is trying to create.

“It was my first time going, and I really enjoyed it,” said Zeke Munoz, a senior from Artesia, New Mexico. “The culture surrounding it didn’t feel like what you would typically see in Lubbock, but maybe closer to the Austin area. All in all, I would encourage others to go check it out, and I also plan on going back in the future”

Nolan Weaver, a junior from Lubbock, also said that “it was very entertaining”.

It’s fun and different and at the First Friday Art Trail there is always something new to enjoy. Don’t miss the next Lubbock Art Trail on Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. in the Lubbock Cultural District.