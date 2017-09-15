IT: Movie review

By Brandon Dewberry

For all of you horror fans out there, IT is the movie to see.

Directed by Andrés Muschietti, this remake of the original IT is one of the best movies I’ve seen in a while. It does justice to Stephen King’s book of the same name, which I consider to be one of the greatest works of art by the king of horror. However, I recommend seeing the original movie before going to see this one. The old movie delves deeper into the story, since it is played out as one really long movie instead of being broken into two parts.

Set in Derry, Maine, the plot journeys through the Losers Club fight with Pennywise the Dancing Clown, played by Bill Skarsgård. The movie begins by going through all the different encounters the children have with Pennywise. Not only does the clown terrorize these kids, their school bully, Henry Bowers, does as well. Later the children begin to realize they are all seeing this clown and decide they need to fight back.

WARNING: Although kids are a key part of the plot, this is not a movie you’ll want to take your young cousins to. Bad language is pervasive, with several crude jokes. This is consistent with the content of King’s original book.

IT and faith

Throughout the movie I was struck by how easily it can pertain to a Christian’s walk in faith. It shows up almost immediately if we consider Pennywise in the role of Satan. When the children are off by themselves, Pennywise singles them out and attacks them, just as Satan does to us. But as the kids realize this, instead of going into the sewers by themselves, they team up. When they attack Pennywise as a team, he cannot hurt them.

I believe we need to do the exact same thing when trying to deal with attacks from Satan. If we try to take the devil on ourselves we often fail, but whenever we have a good group of friends around us his attacks will render themselves useless.

If you’re looking for a movie with a great storyline and a few jump scares, I definitely recommend IT. Although it’s not the best horror movie I’ve seen, I still give it a 9/10. And by the way, as the ending of the movie nears, there is a controversial scene which predicts there will be a second movie coming out.

Feel free to offer your opinions in the comment section below. And stay tuned for more movie reviews from the staff of Duster Today.