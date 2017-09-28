LCU life hack: Make the best of being broke

We’ve all been there: We slide our debit card at a store or restaurant, but know there’s a pretty good chance there’s not enough money for the purchase to go through.

Believe it or not, even as a poor college kid, there are ways to avoid this mini panic attack.

It’s unfortunate that some students will struggle through their years at college without ever hearing about certain student discounts or better ways to keep more money in the bank.

So, thanks to Duster Today, here’s your list of proven tips for saving money. If you’ve got something to add to our list, leave us a comment.

Cheap eats

Rosa’s Café – Taco Tuesday for $4.39 plus 10% off student discount

Chic-fil-A – Chic-fil-A One App, sends notifications for free specials

MamaRita’s – Every Monday 20% off discount for students, faculty, and staff

Buffalo Wild Wings – $0.65 traditional wings every Tuesday, $0.65 boneless wings every Thursday

Cheap dates

75 parks in Lubbock neighborhoods –perfect places for a picnic

Stars & Stripes Drive-In – $8 tickets for a double feature

Monday Night Mash-Up at the campus Starbucks – 50% off drinks

South Plains Fair – Tonight, Sept. 28, $40 wristband to ride unlimited

Cheap hangouts

First Friday Art Trail – every first Friday of the month in downtown Lubbock (the next one is Oct. 6 from 6-9 p.m.)

National Ranching Heritage Center – free admission

South Plains Lanes – Cosmic Bowling for $7 a person 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Thursday; all you can bowl, with shoe rental included

Game night – Play card and board games together at a friend’s house

The key: A little planning goes a long way

You can save money by planning ahead for special events.

Mark your friends’ birthdays in your calendar so that you can save about $15-$20 ahead of time.

If you’re on a meal plan and don’t need to be spending extra money eating out, then only allow yourself one lunch a week outside of the Caf.

Don’t walk up to the checkout counter praying you have enough money. Plan, prepare, and be creative in your thinking about ways to save.