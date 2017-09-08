LCU reaches out to hurricane victims

By Kendra Copenhaver

On Aug. 25, Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston area with 50 inches of rain and thousands of dollars’ worth of damage. Over this past week, many LCU students pitched in to serve the Hurricane Harvey victims.

The Kappa Phi Kappa social club collected nonperishable food items and water as well as clothing, hygiene and other necessary items.

Lexi Carter, a sophomore from Odessa, said thethe Texas coast is a special area to Kappa Treasurer Taylor Newman. The club decided to reach out to the surrounding areas that have been receiving less attention than Houston.

Kelsi Smith, a junior from Lubbock, was able to serve over Labor Day weekend in Houston with a group called Houston Impact. The group did various activities throughout the weekend, with Kelsi mainly helping unload donated food items to serve to families whose homes had been devastated.

LCU students also had the opportunity to donate blood to the United Way on Sept. 6. The blood drive was set up in the Sub as many students and faculty participated.

You can still take action

Students who may not have the opportunity to serve in Houston or participate in other service projects can text “HARVEY” to “90999” and donate $10 to the Red Cross.