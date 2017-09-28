LCU students join effort to fight diabetes

Lubbock’s annual Walk To Stop Diabetes took place on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 23, at Mackenzie Park. This citywide event was well-attended by many LCU students who gathered to support the cause to end this disease.

Different area organizations staffed booths before and after that handed out free items and snacks. After the three-mile walk, free breakfast was available as well as free snow cones from Bahama Bucks.

This walk had a special impact on Hannah Ward, an LCU freshman from San Angelo, Texas, who has Type 1 diabetes.

“It was encouraging to see people from Lubbock Christian come out and support everyone struggling with this disease,” she said. “Thank you to everyone who got a chance to come out. Know that y’all are making a difference in the lives of everyone living with Type 1 diabetes.”

This event is very popular among students, said Brielle Feauto, a sophomore from Normangee, Texas.

“I couldn’t miss this event, because I wanted to support my friends and family who have diabetes. It had a great turnout and it was awesome to see how many people came out on a Saturday morning to support this cause.”

Many that attended were part of a team that raised money to go towards a cure. LCU sold T-shirts before the event to benefit the organization and the LCU Student Senate donated $100 as well.

This event occurs annually in September, but donations can be made year-round. If you would like to donate, you can go to www.americandiabetes.com and give.