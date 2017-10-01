Q&A with Dr. Camp: Keeping faith at the center

DUSTER: How do you keep faith/God in the center of your success? How do you suggest we do this as college students?

Camp: There isn’t a simple answer, but there are some practices that can help. One, cultivate friendships where centering faith is a shared desire. Two, within these friendships, I talk regularly about places in which I fail and places where I grow. Third, take time regularly to step away from the rush and craziness to reflect — through, perhaps, journaling and prayer and discussing this with other people.

DUSTER: What would you recommend we do when we have strayed away from a faith/God-centered success?

Camp: “By their fruit you should know them.” [I need to] always be looking at what kind of things are coming out of daily life, as an indicator of what may be going on inside of me. If I am consistently irritable with people around me, there is something inside me that’s wrong. Or, if I am continually struggling with lust, there is something there that I don’t want. That’s a way to indicate there needs to be some attention to the situation. What I do is pay more attention to the things I am doing, and especially things I do unwittingly, and let that be a sign that I might need to be paying more attention to my spirt, to what needs to be recentered, and in what way.

DUSTER: In your lecture you mentioned your views on the pledge of allegiance. Where do you draw the line between allegiance to your nation and allegiance to your faith

Camp: I suspect that my allegiance to my local community or country is like my allegiance to my family, in that it’s a historical accident. But it is an accident I am supposed to take seriously, while always remembering that Jesus calls us to be willing to show the same love, even to the enemy, that we show to our family members. I think that my allegiance to the kingdom of God is always going to be challenging my notion of full allegiance to my country. Therefore, to the degree to which I can, I love my neighbor that’s right next to me, because that’s what I am called to do and to be, [but not in such a way that]requires me to hate the neighbor that is further away.