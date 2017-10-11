UberEATS hits Lubbock streets

UberEATS made its way to Lubbock a few week ago. The food-delivery service is already getting a lot of people excited about the new way to get food. But is it all it’s cracked up to be?

I tried UberEATS this past weekend and my experience was quite delightful. I downloaded the app (which is free) on my phone, picked a restaurant near me, ordered and paid. I could also track my order as it was being delivered to me.

UberEATS runs just like the ride-hailing service Uber . Customers can order food and drinks from participating businesses through the UberEATS app or website, and most orders will be delivered within 30 minutes. Some of the restaurants available are J&B Coffee, Burger Fi, Urban Bricks Pizza, Steak N Shake and Blue Sky.

However, the fun new way to get the food to you has its drawbacks:

Since the service just launched in Lubbock, there are not a lot of businesses to choose from yet.

UberEATS only delivers food that is in a certain radius of where you are.

The biggest drawback: there is a booking fee of $5.99, which spikes the price of the meal for a poor college student.

So the verdict? Though UberEATs is a fun and easy way to get food delivered to your door wherever you are, it’s not the best for us college students on a fixed income.