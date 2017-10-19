Viewpoints: NFL athletes and the national anthem

As the country seems to be divided over the spectacle of NFL football players kneeling during the national anthem, we asked fellow LCU students to share their opinions on the issue.

“I feel like if they know what they’re kneeling for and they strongly believe kneeling is what they want to do for the cause, then by all means I think it’s a wonderful thing. If they’re just doing it because they’re going with the flow then, I think it’s pointless. The whole point of protesting is so you can make a change.”

Tyra Marks, sophomore, Family Studies

“I was not raised in a country where I was in a minority or oppressed for being a minority. Regardless of your background, you should stand up for something you believe in. Why would you kneel for something, in spite of all the hatred and backlash and possibly even threats to your life? In spite of the fact that you have such a wonderful country, maybe we should take a step back and realize maybe there’s something that needs to be fixed.”

Cathy Kamagaju, senior, Biology

“I honestly don’t think it’s a big deal. I think it’s their right to protest. The first amendment gives us freedom of speech … I don’t really care.”

Hannah Lindsey, sophomore, Communications

“I think that what they’re doing can be construed [as]disrespectful to America and to some really important people. such as our act of service but they have the right to do that, because the outline of our constitution allows us the freedom to protest. I think that’s what it boils down to – they they have the right to, but they should find another way of vocalizing their opinions.”

Josh Starr, sophomore, Business

“I don’t really know much about the issue, but I think if they’re refusing to sing then that’s disrespectful. They may not agree with everything that our country is doing right now, but we still should show respect to our country.”

Sarah Posey, sophomore, Communications

“I don’t think one opinion is right. If I was out there playing I would not kneel, but I’m not judging those who do because I know they all have their own reasons.”

Keegan Stewart, junior, Mass Communications

“It’ stupid. They’re entertainers, not political partners.”

Jacob Dormier, sophomore, Business

“I don’t know all the political issues that are going on with it. They’re trying to stand up for their race, that’s what they’re trying to do, but I do feel like it’s disrespectful for those that have given their lives for the country. They need to find a different way to bring up awareness.”

Austin Viagomez, senior, Business

“I just think it’s disrespectful towards the flag and I know people that have served in the military that have died. I think there are other platforms to protest that and I don’t think that’s the place to do it.”

Braxton Whittle, junior, Business

“If I were an NFL player and I thought it was affecting me then I would kneel. I get that it’s a respect thing and you’re supposed to do the national anthem, but at the same time, freedom of speech is also an important act you should be able to have.”

Kelsi Smith, junior, Early Childhood Education

“The players kneeling is bringing awareness to a society that is built on ’equality,’ yet the actions of others don’t match the words that are being sung. I think the people that are getting upset about it are trying to make it about them and not necessarily what it stands for. That’s the exact reason people fought. They’re not saying ’I don’t respect you.’ They’re using the reason they fought so they can do stuff like this.”

Ninah Ontiveros, junior, Mass Communications

