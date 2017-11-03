Parking at LCU

Here at LCU there is a special parking system. Sometimes it seems like it’s a code that needs to be cracked.

As a new student on campus for my first semester, I was confused as to where I could and could not park. When I got my ticket I went and talked to the LCU Public Safety Department telling them I had no idea I could not park in front of the yellow curbs. The response was, “It’s in the handbook.” I’ve found, however, that the handbook is not always issued to every student. It is online, but there are a lot of hoops to jump through to find it.

I learned from LCU Public Safety that they issue 20-40 parking tickets every day. If so many tickets are being issued daily, it seems to me the problem may not be with how students are parking, but with other factors:

There are NO signs; the only marking of designated parking is painted curbs.

Painted curbs are hard to see when driving and it’s early in the morning or at night.

Some of the curbs are mostly grey with a touch of yellow that is difficult to see unless you’re walking around.

The parking situation is complicated, and I think that it’s important for the Public Safety department to manage it well. Here are my suggestions for possible improvements.

Signs would make it possible for students to find a correct parking spot any time of the day.

If painted curbs and no signage is necessary, then there could be better upkeep with the paint on the curbs. Perhaps one day every month could be set aside to repaint?

This way if a student parks in a wrong area it will be because of their inattentiveness and the school will be able to stand innocent of any guilt knowing they did what they could.

Obviously, I have experience with LCU parking tickets. Maybe what I’ve learned can help you:

One parking ticket can cost you $20. A ticket in a handicap-parking area is $50.

For the fine, you have two options: pay the ticket or add it to your tuition.

When a ticket is received, you can email michael.smith@lcu.edu to contest the ticket.

Be aware, they are not always able to respond quickly, since they do have other activities to take care of, so you’ll want to be patient and possibly give it a few days.

You must email within five days of receiving the ticket, so don’t wait too long to communicate with them.

However, you will have to have a legitimate reason for them to considering dismissing it. (I’ve found they are willing to work with you, though.)

If you have any questions or wish to obtain additional information about traffic violations or concerns, you can also call LCU Public Safety at 806-928-6803.