Students Stand Up Against Human Trafficking

Anticipation is gathering as the new student organization Students Ending Slavery is kicking off its first meeting next week. This club was created to raise awareness and educate students about human trafficking in the Lubbock community.

Club president, Rebecca Morrow, has a passion for this subject and hopes to make a difference on the LCU campus. She hopes to educate an audience that she believes isn’t always completely aware.

“I think identifying it and really just acknowledging that it happens here in Lubbock is very foreign for people. It’s kind of like out of sight out of mind,” she said. “For us as students, being able to identify it is one step closer to prevention.”

Morrow found her passion in standing up against this issue by being involved in local organizations like Voice of Hope and the Human Rescue Coalition. There is also a Students Ending Slavery club at Texas Tech University.

“Myself and the president of Tech’s organization just met and we really wanted to collaborate as the two main universities in Lubbock to stand up as students addressing this problem,” Morrow said.

Morrow shared that Katherine Arrington, the club’s vice president, played a big role in helping start the club. The other officers include Kathryn Morrison as treasurer and Taylor Jackson as event and media specialist.

Jackson shared what he was looking forward to coming into the first meeting. “I’m excited to see the people who are coming, the excitement of the love that I know that they’re going to bring, the love we’re wanting to bring to people in this,” He said. “Letting people know who are in dark places and who feel alone that you’re not, we’re here, and we’re willing to listen.”

The first meeting is a pizza social and will be Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 5 p.m. in Room 103 of the Social Work/Criminal Justice building.