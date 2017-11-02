What do YOU think about TWIRP?

TWIRP week. A week that many enjoy, but not all.

This week is about girls asking guys on dates and getting the wonderful opportunity to pay. Without the gender role swap, TWIRP week would make no sense. (Although, does it anyway?) Since this is my second year at LCU, this is the third TWIRP week I’ve experienced.

And I really enjoy the week! It gives you a ton of different things to do every night. (Besides homework, because what is college without procrastination?) Whether you have a date or not, just get a group of friends together and go enjoy the events.

Sophomore Nolan Wilkinson gave his very interesting perspective: “Personally, I think it’s a good idea, but I don’t think it works very effectively because by this point I feel like I should have been asked by at least 20 maybe 25 girls and I have zero invites at this time.”

Jesse Sanchez is a junior and has experienced TWIRP week a handful of times. “I think TWIRP has been a [big]part of LCU, which is awesome. TWIRP usually provides fun activities for a week, and is fun for singles and couples,” he said. “TWIRP can make singles feel a little down, but the fact that it’s a great opportunity to go have fun with friends really helps that out.”

Jenny Evans is a freshman and gave her opinion on what she expects from the week: “TWIRP week is an awesome week to spend time with friends. There [are]a lot of opportunities to participate in fun activities. Sometimes we get caught up in school and forget to have fun and this week definitely provides different ways to get away from stress.”

Since the sole purpose of this week is for girls to ask and pay for the guys, sophomore Jordan Mannon said, “The woman is required to pay. That’s how it should be all the time.”

Although many girls may disagree with this statement, sometimes the guy needs a rest.

Sara Hill, sophomore, said, “TWIRP is an awesome way to get out and have fun with one another! It gives you a chance to meet new people and do fun activities with your friends! It’s definitely worth going to!”

This week is meant for students to have fun as a whole. So, get out there and have fun! Below is the list of events for the rest of the week:

Wednesday: ICC Devo in the Sub at 9 p.m. Keegan Stewart will be speaking.

Thursday: Corn Maze 5:30-7 p.m., then the Lady Chaps basketball game for your TWIRP shirt at 7 p.m.