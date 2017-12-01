The Wonderful Night of Big Blue Christmas

Lubbock Christian University’s fifth annual Big Blue Christmas was a wonderful success. Showing off the “Wonderful World of LCU” is easy when the campus looks as festive and bright as it did Tuesday evening. Bringing in students, families, and children from all around Lubbock, LCU once again used the magic of Christmas to help serve the community.

This fun night was themed “Original Disney” and incorporated everyone’s favorite characters, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto. There was food, hot chocolate, tons of crafts to enjoy, pictures with Santa at the North Pole, live music from some of LCU’s own, and as always, lighting the giant tree in the mall.

Big Blue Christmas takes months of planning and student workers, along with dedicated faculty, including Terri Warren and Shannon Sudduth, spend many hours painting all the signs and preparing the crafts all semester for this one of a kind evening. Students volunteer to work at the different stations and help make the experience run smoothly. Mikeilah Foust, a sophomore who worked at the crafts stations during Big Blue Christmas said afterwards that “Big Blue is one of my favorite traditions here at LCU. Kids from all over Lubbock visit campus… for clean family fun! I absolutely love being part of a community that welcomes and loves on the younger generation. I look forward to many years of Big Blue to come!”

It’s a ton of fun for all of the students that come also! Lyndsey Slaughter, a junior who works arts and crafts in the SUB during the event included that, “Big Blue is seriously one of my favorite campus events. It is the perfect mental break during finals season.”

Big Blue Christmas is fun for the whole family and has a different theme every year. If you haven’t come out to this wonderous event before, make sure you check back and join in LCU’s tradition.

Merry Christmas