Don’t miss this: Key LCU sporting events this spring

There are many notable LCU sporting events for your spring 2018 calendar. Men’s and women’s basketball teams continue their journeys through conference play toward the National Tournament, and our baseball, softball, golf and track-and-field teams kick off seasons in coming weeks.

Men’s b-ball vs. DBU at the RIP Feb. 8

Men’s basketball rode its three-game conference win streak into #17 UAFS this past weekend and came up just short of an upset win in overtime. Seven conference games remain, with the next home game Feb. 8 against #22 Dallas Baptist University. Click here for the full remaining schedule, stats and everything else on Chap men’s basketball.

Women’s b-ball vs. Rogers State at the RIP Feb. 10

Women’s basketball currently sits at 19-1, ranked #2 in the nation and riding a 13-game win streak since its only loss to #1-ranked Ashland University. Poised to make another deep run into the conference and national tournament, the Lady Chaps hope to have a good turnout at their next home game Feb. 10 against Rogers State University. Come to the game and support their goal to remain perfect in conference play. Check the team’s stats and other information.

Baseball kickoff Feb. 9-11 at Hays Field

The LCU men’s baseball team comes into 2018 ranked #2 in the South-Central region and #7-in the nation. The Chaps are picked to win the Heartland Conference, with four preseason all-region players (Ricky Contreras, Ryan Rogers, Scotland Church, and Nick Hooper). They kick off their regular season at home in a three-game series against Regis University Feb. 9-11. Check out the full schedule, updated roster and more.

Softball kickoff Feb. 2-4 in Lubbock tourney

Lady Chaps softball, led by preseason all-conference players Sydney Beuthien, Casey Ingram and Lindzi Clemmer, is picked to win the Heartland Conference. In the season kickoff at home Feb. 2-4 they’ll play five games in a three-day span as part of the Visit Lubbock College Classic tournament. Freshman Hanna Kenedy said, “I look forward to watching the softball tournament and seeing all of the teams’ hard work put into action, because there is so much more to softball than meets the eye.” Go here for team information, roster updates and a full schedule.

Men’s golf: Sole in-town tourney March 5

The LCU Chaparrals men’s golf team is looking for a strong start to their season in San Antonio, Texas, at the St. Mary’s University tournament Feb. 19. The Chaps will then host a tournament in Lubbock on March 5 at Texas Tech’s Rawls Course. This will be the only in-town tournament and a great chance to see them in person. Click here to stay up to date.

Women’s golf: Track them online

Lady Chaps golf is coming off a big preseason win at the NWOSU invitational. It’s a diverse team, with three sophomores, two juniors and two seniors. Team member Bailey Rowley said she’s looking forward to the upcoming season: “I’m looking to build off the experience I gained playing freshman year and being able to travel to a bunch of new courses this season.” Unfortunately, the team doesn’t play in Lubbock this season, so be sure to visit its web page for game day trackers and updates.

Track & field: Feb. 3 at the Texas Tech Open

Coming off its first meet this past weekend, the LCU track and field team is looking to build on this experience with an appearance Feb. 3 in the Texas Tech Open at the Sports Performance Center on the TTU campus. The field looks to be highly competitive and entertaining, so check out the details.