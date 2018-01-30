Parker O’Quinn

I grew up in Benton, La., right outside of Shreveport. When I was a sophomore in high school, my family moved to Forney, Texas, which is just east of Dallas. Moving to a new place in high school was challenging, but my love for sports and debate made it easier to adjust.

Currently I play goalkeeper for the LCU men’s soccer team and major in mass media communications. After graduating, I plan to attend law school at The University of Texas in Austin.

From an early age, I have always loved ESPN. I have been fascinated by the broadcasters and the job they do. Being a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan, my favorite broadcasters are of course Troy Aikman and Tony Romo.

I love all aspects of news reporting and hope to provide insight on many different areas here at LCU this semester. This spring I’m looking forward to serving for the Duster staff, as well as being on-air on Chap Radio, and playing in our spring soccer games.