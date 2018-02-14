Chap golf teams keep rolling

Through ups and downs this season, members of the LCU golf teams have shown their mettle, landing top spots in recent tourneys and building strength for the rest of the year.

Lady Chaps on a roll

The Lady Chaps golf team recently took home an overall second place team finish at the Jack Brown Memorial Tournament in Laredo, Texas. All five of the Lady Chaps finished in the top 20, with Lindsey Ferguson taking home 1st place and claiming her second win on the year.

Ferguson said this performance would affect her going into the upcoming tournaments.

“It gives me a lot of confidence that I’m playing well, and I feel as though we have a strong overall team this year,” she said.

Gary Bell has taken over coaching duties for the Lady Chaps. This change has already proved a good decision for the program, with a team win in the fall, and a 2nd-place finish in the first tournament this spring.

“I believe that all students and athletes should be supported by families, friends and fellow students in their performance,” Coach Bell said. “I know our players would be strongly encouraged by the attendance and support of LCU students, faculty and staff.”

The Lady Chaps next match will be in Austin, Texas, at the St. Edwards Invitational on Feb. 19 and 20. For updates and scores, check out the team page.

Men’s team gaining momentum

On the men’s side of things, the team struggled in its first four tournaments last fall, cracking a top-10 finish only once, with a 7th-place finish at the Colorado State University – Pueblo Invitational.

But the team bounced back in the last tournament of the fall, with a 1st-place finish.at the Northwestern Oklahoma State University Invitational.

Cam Toombs led the way with his 1st-place individual finish, and as a result snagged the conference Golfer of the Week award.

The Chaps look to build on this win in their first tournament since winter break, at the St. Mary’s Invitational in San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 19-20.

To keep up to date with the golf team, check out its page.