Coming Up: LCU’s Got Talent

This Monday, LCU’s Got Talent kicks off with its first round in the McDonald Moody Auditorium at 7 p.m. This year there will be nine acts performing:
- Cody Winegar and Tori Acosta – Cody paying guitar, both singing
- Eric Tippit – free running (He’s actually considered professional.)
- Kristal Wight – guitar and singing, possibly original songs
- Andrew Musselman – comedy
- Brittany Michaleson – singing
- Liz Griego – guitar and singing
- Chelsea Balsam – dancing
- Mikaela Cates, Carly McMinn, Hannah Ward – singing
- Ethan Fulton – guitar and singing
Selected acts will perform Friday night and have a chance at winning $500 for first place, $250 for second and $100 for third.