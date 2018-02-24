Coming Up: LCU’s Got Talent

This Monday, LCU’s Got Talent kicks off with its first round in the McDonald Moody Auditorium at 7 p.m. This year there will be nine acts performing:

Cody Winegar and Tori Acosta – Cody paying guitar, both singing

Eric Tippit – free running (He’s actually considered professional.)

Kristal Wight – guitar and singing, possibly original songs

Andrew Musselman – comedy

Brittany Michaleson – singing

Liz Griego – guitar and singing

Chelsea Balsam – dancing

Mikaela Cates, Carly McMinn, Hannah Ward – singing

Ethan Fulton – guitar and singing

Selected acts will perform Friday night and have a chance at winning $500 for first place, $250 for second and $100 for third.