I’m from a small town not many are familiar with: Lubbock, Texas. I am a junior communications major and although I have no specific plans after graduation, I am willing to go where God chooses to take me.

I love the opportunities I have to meet new people on campus through being an RA, on Student Senate, in Choir and in Zeta Gamma.

My passion for writing comes with a passion to inform the students at LCU with what is happening in the LCU world along with the outside world.