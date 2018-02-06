Things to do in Lubbock this semester

By Calven Webb

Despite what most people say, Lubbock can be a fun place to live when you know the right things to do. Spring weather is coming soon and that calls for plenty of activities. Here is my list of the top three things to do during the spring of 2018 (once Master Follies is over, of course):

#1 Collegiate sports

LCU and Texas Tech sports top the list of my favorite things to do this semester. Currently, we are right in the middle of basketball season and everyone is playing within their respective conferences. This means that competition is at its highest so that teams have a chance of playing in the postseason. Softball and baseball are right around the corner and in recent years both universities have enjoyed success in these sports. Be on the lookout for any home games that they have this spring. (Check this helpful article from Parker O’Quinn.)

#2 Group recreation

If watching sports is not your thing, then there are plenty of other activities. I suggest getting a group of friends together and finding something that you can all participate in. Some of my favorite things to do with friends include bowling, playing golf and almost anything that gets me out of my apartment. Places like Main Event, Whitewood Lanes or 4ore Golf are great for multiple people to hang out and have a good time.

#3 Eating out with friends

Last on my list, but certainly not least, is food. One of the best features about Lubbock is the number of restaurants available. With over 300 of them, and counting, you can almost find a different place to eat every day for a whole year. Going out to eat with friends always guarantees a good time. You can never go wrong with food and fellowship.

Surround yourself with friends and boredom will be hard to find. Go out this spring and experience Lubbock. I am sure you will find something of interest. Enjoy the semester!