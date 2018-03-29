Next on Campus: TWIRP Week

Classes are winding down, papers are piling up, and the campuswide stress level is nearing its max. The upcoming week of TWIRP date nights give students the opportunity to hang out, have fun, and momentarily forget about their homework.

TWIRP Week, aka the week that “the woman is required to pay,” starts Monday, April 2, at 7 p.m. in the Rec Center. Even though the purpose of this week is for women to ask men out on dates – and pay – any student can participate. It’s common for students to not even take a date, but instead go with their friends.

“Everyone thinks you have to have a date to be able to participate, but that is false,”Anahica Duran, a junior from Post, Texas, said. “Bringing a group of people to a TWIRP event just to hang out and enjoy good company is just as good, too.”

This event comes once a semester for LCU students and is put together by Student Senate. The organization also pays for every night’s activity, so in reality the women don’t have to pay for anything.

Anahica serves Student Senate as the campus experience committee leader and has been in charge of planning TWIRP for two years.

“Event planning is one of my favorite things to do, and it’s fun having a committee full of people that have so many ideas,” she said. “It’s fun making those ideas come to life.”

Here is a look ahead at the upcoming week:

Monday: 7-8:30 p.m. – Game Night at the Rec (games, refreshments, and gift card give-aways)

Tuesday: 6-8 p.m. – Fore Golf (6909 Marsha Sharp Fwy)

Wednesday: 9 p.m. – Devo (with smoothies from Smoothie King)

Thursday: 7-9 p.m. – Skate Ranch (4701 W. Loop 289)

“My committee and I hope everyone will enjoy the week we put together,” Duran said. “There are a lot of fun events planned and I hope we have a lot of people participate.”