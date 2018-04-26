Advice from a graduating senior: Ezekiel Munoz

With classes winding down and graduation looming, LCU seniors are figuring out where they’re heading next. While I still had the chance, I sat down with Ezekiel Munoz, a senior from Artesia, New Mexico, to quiz him about his experience at LCU.

What is your favorite part about LCU?

Zeke: It’s how it encourages continual growth in every part of our lives. Whether it is in the classroom or anywhere else on campus, LCU gives students opportunities that will help to mold and shape them for the rest of their lives.

What were you involved with during your college career?

Zeke: Since coming to LCU in 2014, I’ve been a member of Koinonia, and was a member of the Behavioral Health Club for a couple years. I’m also a ChapDesk employee, and have been able to help out with camps such as Encounter and Encounter LE.

If you could go back and do anything different, what would it be?

Zeke: I would have cherished each moment just a little bit more. LCU is a great place that has impacted my life immensely, and I will always be grateful for it.

What will you miss the most about LCU?

Zeke: I will definitely miss the community, and just how welcoming everybody is. It is really a special thing to be able to go anywhere on campus and have a conversation with someone. Even if you may not know somebody before, LCU creates opportunities for students to get outside of their comfort zones and meet new people.

What guidance would you give somebody coming into school?

My advice to an incoming freshman would to be open to countless possibilities and opportunities they will have as a student. Also, make the most of your time here. College will be full of fun, memorable moments, as well as some difficult moments. Regardless of your current situation, try to find the positives in each moment, as every experience can help to shape you and influence your daily walk with Christ.

If you haven’t met Zeke Munoz, you are missing out. I encourage you to reach out to the graduating seniors around you and learn from them while you can.

For all those interested in attending the LCU 2018 spring graduation ceremony, it will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 5, in the RIP Griffin Center.