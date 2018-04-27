‘Soak it in’ says senior Jade McMinn

You may have seen her studying in Starbucks, or perhaps speaking on-stage during chapel. Jade McMinn has been one of the most involved students on campus, serving in Kappa Phi Kappa, Alliance, Alpha Chi Honor Society and the Chapel Committee, as well as participating in the Honors and Washington D.C. programs.

Since she is graduating this spring, I wanted to learn more about Jade and her experience at LCU.

How would you describe your time at LCU?

Jade: LCU has become home to me the past three years. I’ve been able to develop so many impactful relationships and make friends with people I wouldn’t have crossed paths with otherwise. It’s really allowed me to build a network with my professors that I know will be valuable in the future — but most importantly, it’s really allowed me to grow in my faith.

What has been your favorite college experience?

Jade: Well, technically, it wasn’t here, but it was at Leadership Summit in the spring of 2017. I went with Dr. Kathy Crockett to Georgia and visited the Chick-Fil-A headquarters and a camp where I got to know a lot of my peers that I had never met before, and got to know my professors even better. It was just a really special experience to me.

Do you have any plans for after graduation?

Jade: Nothing is set in stone, but I’m considering returning to flight school and possibly pursing a career as a professional pilot.

Where’s your top destination to visit?

Jade: I would love to hike Mt. Everest in Nepal and there’s also a hike in Jordan that’s 400 miles long and it goes all the way across the country. That’s something I really want to do.

Talk about your experience as the Student Chapel Coordinator.

It’s been really special to me. I was able to really get involved in the chapel planning process, but also in reaching out to students and faculty just to involve a wider group of our community. I’ve seen people get up on that stage who thought they couldn’t do it or who were nervous and they were willing step out in their faith to serve our community, and that’s been a powerful encouragement to me. I’ve also had the opportunity to get to know the faculty on our committee. I can honestly say they’re some of the wisest people I’ve known at LCU. It’s been really incredible to see how they serve our community and school behind the scenes.

What’s one part of LCU that you’ll take with you?

Jade: I think definitely the relationships. I know they’re not just going to disappear when I leave.

Is there a specific person who’s impacted you the most here?

Jade: Dr. Kathy Crockett is the one that comes to mind. She’s the reason I’m a business major and the reason for many of the opportunities I’ve had on campus.

Do you have any regrets from your time here?

Jade: I wish I would have gone to Spain during the first semester they offered it.

What Netflix show got you through college?

Jade: I’m a sucker for Stranger Things and Criminal Minds. I don’t watch a lot of Netfix, I mainly read books.

What book has been your favorite to read?

Jade: “Lean In” by Sheryl Sandburg. It’s all about being confident in your abilities, and it’s specifically about women leadership.

Do you have any advice for those of us still in college?

Jade: My advice is to just soak it in and try not to look too far into the future. Enjoy every moment and don’t stress too much. Plan for your future and work hard while you’re here, but just do your best to be present and don’t miss it, because it goes really fast.

If you see Jade around campus within the next week, make an effort to get to know her before she’s gone! Graduation is Saturday, May 5 at 10 a.m. in the Rip Griffin arena. Make sure to attend to support Jade and all the other graduates.