Best Friends spreads hope in the UK and Scotland

Best Friends, LCU’s 10-member a cappella group, has taken its talent overseas to Europe for its annual summer tour.

The group left Lubbock on May 7 and will return on May 29. The tour includes eight performances in Scotland and three in England. The group is performing in venues such as local churches and community halls, as well as special activities with a radio station and a kid’s club.

The group plans on sightseeing and visiting famous landmarks, such as, walking the Royal Mile, visiting Edinburgh Castle and sightseeing in the small villages of the Scottish Highlands.

A whole new thing

Traveling overseas is a departure from the group’s usual summer tour arrangement. Lacy Chappell, a junior social work major from Snyder, Texas, explained how the idea came up.

“When we were talking about tour at the beginning of the year, I had thrown out the idea of going to the UK for our summer tour, and so the idea was planted in our director’s mind,” she said.

Lacy lived in Scotland for three years while her parents were missionaries, so she is excited to visit close friends she considers family.

“It’s been years since I’ve been back,” she said. “So being able to go to a place that formed me into who I am today, as well as being able to bless those who so richly blessed me, is something I’m really looking forward to.”

Lacy also explained that it will be a good experience for the group to encourage the Scottish and English churches. Most of them are extremely small and a majority of the communities are not aware that the church is there because it’s very hard to get the word out. These concerts will provide a way to advertise for these churches and to reach out within their communities.

Spreading hope

Nathan Hull, a junior communications major from Burleson, Texas, says he hopes this tour will have a positive impact on these countries.

“People think just because Scotland is civilized and modern that they don’t need Jesus, when in actuality they are a majority atheist country,” he said.

Nathan said he believes these people need to hear the good news just like we do, and that he hopes that Best Friends’ songs of hope and love will have an impact on every on who hears them.

