Honors Convocation recognizes students’ commitment to excellence

Last week in the Cardwell Welcome Center on the LCU campus the honors students of LCU were recognized at the biannual Honors Convocation. This event specifically spotlights seniors who have earned the title of honors graduate or honors scholar. Family and friends are invited to come celebrate the achievements of those who have displayed academic excellence during their time at LCU.

Dean of the Honors College and professor Stacy Patty weighed in on why this event is important to him and the university overall.

“Honors College students are also students who are members of other colleges where their major is located. It is easy to overlook the unique contributions of the Honors College, and this event ‘reminds’ the university of the ways that Honors students excel at the university,” he said.

Graduating senior K’Leigh White is a member of the Honors College and received her yellow “Honors” sash to wear with her graduation regalia. She is appreciative that the university holds an event like this.

“I think it makes us feel special; we get honored for the extra work we put in behind the scenes,” she said. “The work of honors students isn’t always seen, so it is nice that we get our own ceremony.”

Dr. Patty and Honors College Associate Dean Amanda Boston have worked hard over the past few years to enhance the honors program and add opportunities for honors students to grow academically.

“Over the years, Honors has introduced to the university key initiatives that have become central to the academic quality of LCU,” Dr. Patty said. “Among these initiatives are the annual Scholars Colloquium, the Washington internship program, the formation of the first Committee on Undergraduate Research, the introduction of the National Conferences on Undergraduate Research (NCUR) to LCU, the Honors Summer Oxford Scholar program and the new Office of Prestigious Graduate Fellowships.”

White is a finance major and said her years at LCU have been greatly impacted by being a part of the Honors College.

“I got scholarship from being in Honors and I got more out of my education. I had to take some harder classes and work harder in other ones,” she said. “I had to dig deeper into what I was already studying and look between the lines.”

Dr. Patty elaborated on the students who were recognized:

“The May graduates include ten Honors Scholars, who completed a rigorous research project at the end of their work here, and eight other Honors Graduates who completed the standard Honors curriculum. Of the eighteen total, thirteen are receiving Latin honors at commencement (the “cum laude” designations). Twelve of the eighteen have plans to attend graduate school, and three of these have received partial to full scholarships and stipends. Four of the other graduates are already working in professional settings. One plans to become a translator on the mission field.

“These eighteen graduates leave LCU to serve as professional leaders and scholars,” he said. “With a commitment to serve the common good, they already bring positive public attention to the university.”