What Are You Doing This Summer?

Summer is just around the corner. Before you know it, you will be out of class wondering how you should spend your free time. Or, you could simply decide now to apply for one of LCU’s summer camps. Applications are closed for one of them, but two of them are still open until Feb. 28.

LCU hosts a variety of camps throughout the summer, giving students an opportunity to serve as counselors. LCU summer camps offer children of various age groups a weeklong learning experience.

Camp Champion sponsors dress to impress

Camp Champion is designed to help grow and nurture the faith of junior-high students. The camp features interactive classes and devotionals that promote active learning and spiritual values. There are usually around 300 campers and it is hosted here on campus.

Pine Springs counselors after a messy game

Pine Springs is located just south of Cloudcroft, N.M., in the Sacramento Mountains of the Lincoln National Forest. Pine Springs is a 10-week long camp that offers one-week sessions during the summer. Each week is under the supervision a different director. Each director gets the opportunity to show their style through classes and worship services. The sessions are staffed by preachers, youth ministers and Bible class teachers who give up a week of their time to spread the word of Jesus.

LCU students and campers during Encounter

Encounter is another on-campus camp. It is designed to help support and encourage teenagers to express their faith. Encounter offers a variety of interactive classes and devotionals each day, with evenings full of uplifting worship and keynote speakers who will move you with their powerful sermons. There is even entertainment at night, which is the perfect way to relax at the end of the day.

Voices of past counselors

Sound interesting, but still unsure? The Duster interviewed former counselors of these camps for a more in-depth perspective.

Erika Hickey was a counselor at Encounter. She said her favorite thing about camp was the relationships she built with the kids. “Not all the relationships were deep,” she said, “Some were just smiles, but it was the laughs and smiles we shared that were important.” Some of the kids she was able to make deep connections with have now become friends and she can see these becoming life-long relationships.

Hannah Lindsey, also a counselor at Encounter, said her favorite part getting to love on the students and be engaged in their lives. She also stated that Encounter has given her the opportunity to point the students to the love that Jesus has to offer.

Sara Hill shared her experience of being a counselor at Pine Springs. She said that not only do you build relationships with the campers but you also get to make relationships with the other counselors and staff.

Why not apply?

If you are considering applying, click here for an application. Applications for Pine Springs were due by Feb. 21, but applications for Encounter and Camp Champion are being taken until Feb. 28. To read more about all the camps, including LCU sports camps, and the schedule this year, go to lcucamps.com.

