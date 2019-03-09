How to be in the LCU yearbook﻿

Have you ever wanted to be in the university yearbook? Do you have great pictures you want to share?

Now you can. There is a quick and easy way to get your own photos submitted to the 2019 version of the LCU yearbook, El Explorador. Act quickly though, since the submission deadline of March 20 is approaching.

Here is how you can contribute:

Download the Balfour Image Share app. You can find it in any app store. Once you have the app downloaded, create an account and log in. Use the LCU code “904371” to allow access to your submissions. See your photos in the yearbook!

This tool is used by LCU’s yearbook staff to share and submit photos that can quickly be put into place. It’s an easy way to get many photos from a variety of events around campus. The whole staff is able to contribute their own experiences in this way.

The LCU yearbook team encourages you to send in as many photos of events around campus that you can get. They want to involve the students as much possible and build the yearbook through different perspectives.

Deadline: March 20

Submit your photos soon so that they can be placed in before the deadline. The deadline for the submissions is Wednesday, March 20. For questions or more information, email Professor Melanie Grellhesl, the yearbook advisor, at melanie.grellhesl@lcu.edu.