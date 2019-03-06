Lady Chap Softball Off to Successful Start

The LCU softball team is off to a smashing start this season. The team’s record is currently 10-3 overall and 1-1 in conference play, including an exciting walk-off home run to beat WT 8-7 and a blistering 23-7 win over Newman.

Team member Alexis Reed, a junior organizational communications major from Kansas City, Mo., said the team is constantly improving.

Junior, Alexis Reed, gets a base hit

“It’s going really good. We have a lot to work on, but we have a lot of heart and a very good competitive drive that makes us want to do better every day,” she said.

The Lady Chaps are excited to have Jordan Wehr back on the team after recovering from a car accident in October 2017.

“Our biggest highlight is finally getting Jordan Wehr back!” said KK Lopez-Liu, a senior ESS major from San Diego, Calif. “She’s been through so much and to see that girl fight every day to get to where she is now is the best thing that’s happened — not just for her, but us as her sisters and teammates.”

The excitement extends to the team’s bats. KK Lopez-Liu is hitting .600 and Lindzi Clemmer got her 200th career hit.

K’Leigh Arrendondo, a senior sports management major from Lubbock, says a goal for the team is “to keep getting better and better each and every day and to win a national championship!”

LCU softball players gather for a team prayer

Team members urge LCU students to come support them as they continue their season March 8 and 9 against conference opponent St. Mary’s at Plains Capital Park on the LCU campus. You can check out the rest of the season schedule on the LCU Lady Chaps softball website.



