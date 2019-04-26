Game of Thrones: Bold possibilities (and my predictions

** Spoilers ahead! **

The one that ends it all. The eighth and final season of the record-breaking HBO television series “Game of Thrones” is finally here. Many unanswered questions and anticipated fan theories will be put to rest after a riveting seven seasons.

The “Game of Thrones” television series, is closely based on the fantasy novel series “A Song of Ice and Fire,” written by George R.R. Martin. Currently, the series is in its final season, with only three episodes left, airing Sunday nights at 8 p.m. Central time on HBO.

So, what’s going to happen? The world can only guess. Here are a few predictions for the final season of “Game of Thrones”.

1. Clegane Bowl

The Hound vs. The Mountain, a moment that fans are dying to see. Will the brothers finally battle it out and settle their differences? It’s going to happen, but when? A duel was hinted at by the Hound in the season 7 finale when the two met face to face.

MY PREDICTION: The fight will come and the Hound will turn victorious, ending the threat of his own brother.

2. Jon and Daenerys

The most highly anticipated relationship of the series, an aunt and her nephew. It may not be the most ideal situation, especially since neither of them are aware of their “hidden” family tree. This not only makes for an awkward conversation, but it brings up their rights to the throne. Both have acknowledged Daenerys as the rightful ruler, even though (we now know) Jon has the technical right. This will be their deciding moment: does Daenerys accept Jon as her King?

MY PREDICTION: She will. And she’ll be his Queen.

3. Dragons

Drogon , Rhaegal and Viserion, the only 3 dragons in the world and the “children” of Daenerys. She is now without Viserion, after he was shot out of the sky by the Night King and resurrected as an ice dragon. An even playing field is now set and they pose a dangerous threat to their enemies. It’s no question that they will be a major factor in the final battle, but it was also seen how easily they can be taken down. It will be a fight to the death for the three of them.

MY PREDICTION: Once again, the dragons will no longer be a part of the world.

4. The Lannisters

There’s a three-way split between the Lannister siblings. Queen Cersei is back in King’s Landing preparing the Golden Company for an attempt to protect her from her many enemies. Jaime rode north against Cersei’s order to fight in the Battle of Winterfell and help save mankind. Tyrion is “queen’s hand” to Daenerys and continues to serve her as she attempts to take the throne. There will be attempts to take each of their lives, stemming from one or both of their siblings.

MY PREDICTION: Jamie (the “King-slayer”) and Tyrion will take down their “mad” sister, ending her reign as Queen and leaving a shot at the throne.

The wall has fallen and the enemy of the north is marching toward the common world. The Army of the Dead, led by the Night King and the White Walkers, have no intentions of stopping and won’t be stopped till they are all wiped out. Surely, the Battle of Winterfell will be an epic battle of all battles. Though many will be lost, there will be a standing victor in the end. But how will it end? Who will be left standing?

There are many possibilities.