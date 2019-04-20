Movie Review: Shazam!

What if you had superpowers? The wacky idea is explored as we see it through a 12 year old’s perspective. The new “Shazam” directed David Sandberg came out this month. Introducing an original superhero to the mix, and a brand-new style for DC. Which fits perfectly for the entire family, giving a great message about working as a family yet keeps the action, great humor and even a warming feeling at times.

The movie introduces us to Billy, a foster kid trying to find his place in the world. As he is forced into joining a family filled with other orphans, Billy continues with his search for his birth mother. In the process of running from his conflicts once more, a subway teleports Billy to [KM1] a champion who gives him various powers. Confused and afraid, he continues on to search for help. Billy struggles to get used to his new super abilities and struggles even more with his teenage life. His now step-brother helps Billy through his unusual problems, yet their friendship is tested as time goes on. All this happens while a villain is in the making, planning on taking Shazam’s powers and wanting to claim himself superior.

I was extremely entertained by the movie. It had a great balance between action, humor and family moments. It didn’t feel like the story dragged on because they never added “fluff” to the main storyline. It did feel like 2 hours by the end, but it wasn’t anything crazy. The movie had the nice concept of “what if you had superpowers?” [KM2] which was perfect for the kids.

I wasn’t expecting the movie to go the way it did, but I am glad it didn’t. It was way better than what I had imagined. The movie itself wasn’t confusing and was pretty easy to follow. A few parts here and there that only die-hard fans will get but will still be enjoyable for most nonetheless.

Overall, a great movie to take the entire family to and I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.