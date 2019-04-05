The Lady Chaps are something special

The Lady Chaparrals went to the Elite Eight tournament once again and won it all. Shocking, right?

Of course not.

How it happened

Our own women’s basketball team flew to Ohio last week to compete in the NCAA Division ii women’s basketball Elite Eight bracket. They had a good shot at winning it all again this year, with a lot of returners from last year’s team and multiple skilled underclassmen.

The team’s season has definitely been one to remember, with a record of 32-5 for the 2018-2019 season. The Lady Chaps had a record of 15-0 for home games this season in the Rip Griffin Center. As reported by the LCU Sports information staff, the Lady Chaps ranked seventh in the Heartland Conference in rebounds, fourth nationally in shooting, and 13th nationally with 270 three-pointers.

After tearing through the competition, our girls made it to the championship game. To watch the game, there was a massive party at the Rip Griffin Center on the LCU campus. The students, faculty and community of LCU were invited to watch and cheer on the team. The RIP was roaring when the Lady Chaps defeated Southwestern Oklahoma State University for the championship. The game went into two overtimes, but the Lady Chaps dominated the second one, with a final score of 95-85.

More than just playing well

Playing any sport at the collegiate level is already an accomplishment, but to go to the Elite Eight, the semifinals and then the national championship, says something more about our program. The basketball programs at Lubbock Christian are phenomenal, plain and simple.

Coach Steve Gomez is a type of coach that connects with players on and off the court. He wants the players on his team to feel valued and wanted, no matter how much playing time they receive.

The impact of the coaching and the spirit of the team is shown by their long-term success. In 2016, the girls won their first NCAA national championship. That was a huge mark, and it will never go unnoticed. But now we have a new title on our hands. The Lady Chaps of Lubbock Christian are the 2019 National Champions in NCAA Division II.

This LCU team is special in so many ways, and their hard work has paid off, again.